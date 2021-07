What was once an app that polarised a nation, TikTok has since grown into a global phenomenon with over 1 billion users to date. At first, everyone treated the app with a bit of skepticism. Half of us were stuck in an ‘age limbo’ that forced us to question whether we were too old to be on the app, while some of us point-blank refused to download the ‘rip off Vine’ out of respect and loyalty for the OG millennial video app - RIP.