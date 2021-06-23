Fork Over Love distribution dates set

End of June and July meal distribution dates and locations were just announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

End of June and July meal distribution dates and locations were just announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free:

• Wednesday, June 23, 5-6 p.m.: 169 N. Pennsylvania Blvd. Wilkes-Barre; sponsored by Highmark.

• Wednesday, June 30, 5-6 p.m.: Plains-Solomon Jr. High School, 43 Abbott St., Plains; sponsored by Central Clay Products and Corcoran Printing.

• Thursday, July 15, 5-6 p.m., 64 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre; sponsored by Community Bank.

• Wednesday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 39 Gaylord Ave., Plymouth.

• Wednesday, July 28, 5-6 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

Meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until 5 p.m.

You are asked to remain in your car and follow the drive-through signs to pick up your food. For more information, or to learn how you can help Fork Over Love support the community, visit forkoverlove.org.