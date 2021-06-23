Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific City, OR

South County Fencepost June 22

By Melonie Ferguson
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe appreciate Doug Olson, Pacific City, Nestucca Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, writing with details about 4th of July weekend. Fireworks are planned for dusk on the evening of Sunday, July 4 at the beach in Pacific City. (July 5 is the national holiday.) Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) volunteers will help set up and be on duty during the professional event. Sponsors are Business Oregon, Nestucca Ridge family of companies, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacific City, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Pacific City, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Adkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#S Club#Nrfpd#Clover S Day#Nestucca High School#The Cloverdale Committee#Stcev#The Nesko Women S Club#Kiawanda Community#Covid 19 Vaccine Clinic#The Library Thrift Store#Grateful Bread Bakery#Facebook Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida braces as Elsa gets closer to coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, hours before it was expected to make landfall on Florida's north Gulf coast, forecasters said. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa could dump as much as 9 inches of...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Haiti's leader has been killed. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — The assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has stunned the country and shocked regional leaders. The Caribbean nation of roughly 11 million people, many of them living amid poverty and rising violence, now faces an even more uncertain future. Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed leadership...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy