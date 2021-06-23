Bay City Fencepost June 22

Wow! We are so happy that we spent our anniversary night at Kitty’s Food and Spirits. Owner Joel Baker, and his talented guest musicians, country legends Donnie and Larry Simmons on bass and lead guitars, with vocals, kept everyone on the dance floor. Joel Baker is known for his vocals; and when he solos on the drums, he can knock the socks off his audience, and he did. Last, but never least, Scott Casey joined the band on keyboard and vocals; and when Scott joins in, you know it’s going to be a good night with topnotch entertainment. Kitty’s is known for great food, great music, and Joel, with wife Dana, treat everyone as a personal guest. You may not realize it, but Kitty’s also offers family dining (yummy pizza). They are open every day, with food served from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM (12:00 PM on Fri. and Sat.). You can dine in or have takeout. Try it; You’ll like it.