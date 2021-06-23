Cancel
Electronics

Time's running out to get the best Jabra earbuds at their lowest price ever

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the two-day Prime Day festivities, we've seen quite a few great wireless earbud deals ranging from the recently-launched Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and including all of the best Samsung headphones. But there's one deal that has stuck out for me — so much so, that I grabbed another set. The Jabra Elite 85t are my favorite wireless earbuds right now, and time's running out on your chance to save big.

