Time's running out to get the best Jabra earbuds at their lowest price ever

Let’s face it, a run is a lot more fun when you’ve got a playlist to propel you on, and finding the perfect pair of wireless earphones is pretty straightforward as long as you keep the three Ss in mind: sound, sweat-proofing and staying power.Every product we tested was judged on these criteria, from the in-ear experience of our most motivating tunes, through to how secure they felt during the entire run and how well the headphones coped with being drenched in sweat.All the sets that made the final edit proved themselves to be highly sweat- and water-resistant.We also took...