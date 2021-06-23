Auburn basketball's Sharife Cooper's height, JT Thor's wingspan turns heads at NBA Draft combine
Two former Auburn basketball standouts participating in this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago turned heads for different reasons Tuesday. For Sharife Cooper it was his height. Well, listed height. The NBA's official rundown of player measurements listed the point guard as being 6-foot-3.5 without shoes an 6-4.75 with shoes, though that's more likely a typo than it is the result of an incredible growth spurt.