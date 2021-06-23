Cape Meares Fencepost June 22

It had been a long month since we’d been out fishing. First hand surgery set me back a couple of weeks, closely followed by a sledgehammer of a cold (the price I paid to see our darling grandchildren over Memorial Day weekend). Finally, I felt well enough for Captain Pete to take me to Memaloose. He backed that pretty little wooden drift boat that he built for us more than 25 years ago down the boat ramp, and I grabbed the rope to turn it around in preparation for launching. No sooner had I turned toward the bay than what to my wondering eyes should appear but a boat pulling a wake-boarder! I had never seen one before at Memaloose. And perhaps this was a newbie, as the boarder immediately fell off the wake-board into the bay—but gamely got back up and carried on. One never knows what one will come across fishing. We didn’t come across any spring Chinook that afternoon, but we had a nice couple of hours fishing in the sunshine before a forecasted five days of rain.