TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to Mackenzie CL US All Cap Growth LP (the "Fund"). The Mackenzie CL LP Funds (including the Fund), were created to facilitate the tax deferred reorganization of seven Mackenzie/Canada Life shared shelf trust funds. Now that five of such reorganizations are complete, Mackenzie is re-purposing the Fund such that it can be used for the proposed reorganization of Mackenzie Global Resource Fund which is subject to approval by impacted investors on or about August 20, 2021.