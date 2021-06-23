Cancel
Saweetie's "Icy" Bentley She Received From Quavo Is On Sale In San Diego: Report

By Erika Marie
Cover picture for the articleThe Icy holiday Bentley that Quavo gifted Saweetie last December has been the topic of conversations after the Rap couple called it quits. There have been rumors that the Migos rapper sent for the car to be repossessed, but it's unclear if Saweetie gave the vehicle back or if Quavo asked for it to be picked up. Either way, it looks as if it is definitely no longer in her possession because The Neighborhood Talk exclusively reported on the news that it's up for sale.

