6-23-21 wi assembly passes bill restricting food labeling

The Fond du Lac County Dairy and Livestock extension agent says bills restricting food labeling approved the Wisconsin Assembly last week is about helping people make an informed decision. Extension agent Tina Kohlman admits she doesn’t know if people would buy more milk if the restrictions were put in place. Kohlman says she thinks truth in labeling bills will pass, but says the bigger question will be how they will be enforced. “Is it only for products manufactured in Wisconsin? How would this work across state lines. in the grocery stores that have products coming in not just locally from Wisconsin but from other parts of the country?” Food could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products under bills passed unanimously by the Wisconsin Assembly last week.