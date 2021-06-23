Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Desert, CA

Budapest Beau: Palm Desert wrestling star Beau Mantanona to compete for Team USA at Cadet World Championships in Hungary

By Blake Arthur
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoFoi_0acXLrsI00

Local wrestling phenom Beau Mantanona has made the USA Wrestling Cadet World Team which will compete in Budapest at the Cadet World Championships in July !

"It's probably the biggest thing you can do as a youth wrestler - as a high schooler at my age group - being able to make the world team and represent your country is a huge deal," said Beau Mantanona.

Beau Mantanona is a machine on the mat. A 16-year-old, 60 kilogram weighing machine who will represent USA wrestling next month at the Cadet World Championships in Budapest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsXd2_0acXLrsI00

"This is the biggest tournament of my life by far. I'm really nervous but I'm also really excited," said Mantanona.

As you can imagine, just making this 10-man team is a major accomplishment. And it certainly wasn't easy. Beau battled his way to win his best of 3 bout with a final score of 12-10.

"Had a tournament in Wisconsin, the world team trials, pretty big division and made it to the finals and had a best 2 out of 3 and wanted to make sure they got the right guy. I won the first match, lost the 2nd and won the 3rd and got the win," said Mantanona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2xsJ_0acXLrsI00

This will be Beau's first time ever competing outside the US. Kind of scary for a 16-year-old. Luckily he's got the love and support of his family - brothers who got his back, dad who's coach and mom, well, she's mom.

"She raised me really, really good. I love her and she's a good mom. He's coached me since I was a baby, he's coached all my brothers, he's my high school coach and my club coach so it's pretty cool. They're really excited, they're hyping me up, trying to get me ready to go," said Mantanona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrWpZ_0acXLrsI00

He's also got the support of the valley who helped raise 5,000 dollars for travel expenses and training.

"The support's been crazy. I'm getting donations from people I've never met. It's cool, it's cool," said Mantanona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkrth_0acXLrsI00

So that's the story, at least for now. There's only one thing left to do and that's get a win.

"I hope so. I think so. I'm ready," said Mantanona.

The post Budapest Beau: Palm Desert wrestling star Beau Mantanona to compete for Team USA at Cadet World Championships in Hungary appeared first on KESQ .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
1K+
Followers
367
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Wrestling#Team Usa#Budapest#Combat#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Hungary
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

BNP Paribas Open set for October 4-17, proof of vaccination required for fans

The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event, will be held October 4 – 17, 2021, it was announced today by Tournament Director Tommy Haas. The first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open will feature a women’s event with 96-player singles draws, 32-player singles qualifying draws, and 32-team doubles draws, while the men’s The post BNP Paribas Open set for October 4-17, proof of vaccination required for fans appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert youth water polo team to compete in USA Junior Olympic qualifiers

The Olympics are just about a month away, and a week before Opening Ceremonies, one local water polo team hopes to be competing in an Olympics of their own, the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics. "It's, like, goals for everybody. It's like the biggest tournament of the year," said Jordan Baker, a Scorpions player from The post Palm Desert youth water polo team to compete in USA Junior Olympic qualifiers appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy