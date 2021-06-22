Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pursuit

columbusmonthly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort North retailer Pursuit again won first place in the Menswear category. Pursuit, which won the menswear category again this year, specializes in for-purchase suits, tuxedos, dress shirts and accessories. But in addition to stylishly outfitting grooms and their groomsmen, the Short North-based retailer also offers women’s suiting, and staff go out of their way to provide an exceptional customer experience for everyone in the wedding party.

www.columbusmonthly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Weddings Winner#Pursuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Colombia sending officials to Haiti after assassination arrests

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States and Colombia said on Friday they will send law enforcement and intelligence officials to help Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and arrests of their nationals by Haitian authorities. The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters Friday that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country about what the authorities and society could do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy