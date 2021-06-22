Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pursuit

Short North retailer Pursuit again won first place in the Menswear category. Pursuit, which won the menswear category again this year, specializes in for-purchase suits, tuxedos, dress shirts and accessories. But in addition to stylishly outfitting grooms and their groomsmen, the Short North-based retailer also offers women’s suiting, and staff go out of their way to provide an exceptional customer experience for everyone in the wedding party.