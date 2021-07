The A Pirate’s Life DLC for Sea of Thieves is a crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean. To begin the quests, players must head to Castaway’s Camp. Many pirates are taking to the seas in Sea of Thieves to participate in the massive Disney crossover, the free A Pirate’s Life Season 3 DLC. In Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, pirate crews can take on five new story quests, called Tall Tales, and fight alongside Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean Disney Park ride and film series. Much of the content in A Pirate’s Life takes place in new areas, including the Tunnel of the Damned, Dead Man’s Grotto, and the town of Sailor’s Grave. To reach all the new content, players will need to find and accept the Tall Tale’s quest and travel outside the regular Sea of Thieves areas to private servers.