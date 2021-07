CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight will consider approving the promotion of the interim public works director full time to the job. Jeremy Korenberg was approved by the council back in October to serve in the position while a search took place for a permanent replacement for Joe Weigel, who retired on September 30th after more than 30 years with the city. Korenberg prior to the appointment was the city’s operations and maintenance superintendent for about three years. The council tonight will consider the full-time hiring of Korenberg to the position with an annual salary of $82,534. The council meets at 6 o’clock at City Hall.