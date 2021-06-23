Cancel
Teton County, WY

Town raises taxes

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 14 days ago
At its regular meeting Monday evening, Town Council chose to make a long-term commitment to diversify its revenue for the first time in over 40 years. The vote was to levy a half-mill of property tax, which would bring in about $250,000 annually. The Town has not collected property tax...

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

EconomyPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Business Council seeks proposals for new website

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) has identified the need for a new public website to provide enhanced functionality and improved user experience. They are currently soliciting proposals from website development firms capable of providing high-level services to meet the Council’s ongoing needs of creating new opportunities for current and future generations of Wyomingites.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Community Health Needs Assessment published

The 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment Report has been published by Healthy Teton County and is now available online. Healthy Teton County determined the top community primary health behaviors and conditions for 2021 to be mental health, alcohol use, chronic disease/cancer screenings, immunizations, sexual/reproductive health, and nicotine use. Data was...
Casper, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wildlife Taskforce to meet July 8th

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will gather for their next meeting 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8 in Casper. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom. The Taskforce’s main topic...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Marriage fees go up

It will cost more to get married in Wyoming starting tomorrow. For that matter, the price will go up for divorce as well – or a birth certificate for your baby. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the costs of birth, marriage and divorce certificates will increase by $5 each, with death certificate costs increasing by $10. Fees for searches and other official activities are also increasing by $5.
PoliticsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Park gets CNG garbage truck

A new, environmentally friendly refuse truck fueled by compressed natural gas is rolling through Grand Teton National Park these days. The Park recently purchased the alternative fuel truck through a grant as part of the park’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Park worked closely with Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities to develop the grant proposal. The latest natural gas engines provide near zero tailpipe emissions. Annually, this compressed natural gas truck will reduce approximately 2,250 pounds of nitrogen oxide emissions. The refuse truck is the first vehicle in Grand Teton’s fleet to use compressed natural gas. A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities Jackson and Energy Conservations Works will be held at the local compressed natural gas charging station located at Lower Valley Energy beginning at 3:00 pm.
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Airport to install filtration system

Jackson Hole Airport is contracting to install a super filtration system for water. At a Special Board Meeting, the Jackson Hole Airport Board selected one of the most stringent threshold levels for PFOS/PFOA in the country. Based on projections, eligible homes are estimated to test at or above about 10 parts per thousand for PFOS+PFOA. The Environmental Protection Agency has not yet classified PFOS/PFOA as a hazardous substance, but they have set a Lifetime Health Advisory Level of 70 parts per thousand. The Airport Board has facilitated PFOS/PFOA testing at 137 residential locations. 136 samples resulted in either non-detects or values below the EPA’s health advisory level of 70 parts per thousand. One domestic water well tested at 70.3 ppt. Jackson Hole Airport staff will be contacting all eligible homeowners in the next few weeks to confirm their interest in receiving a filtration system. Questions can be submitted by email to megan.jenkins@jhairport.org or by calling (307) 699-4387.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

PILT money tops 2 million for Teton County

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced more than 1,900 local governments around the country will receive $529.3-million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding for 2021. Since local governments cannot tax federal lands, annual PILT payments help to defray costs associated with maintaining important community services. With 2,624,654...
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Fence rules take shape

The Teton County Planning and Building Services Department has developed and released amended draft regulations related to Wildlife Friendly Fencing. The Teton County Planning Commissioner will review the draft regulations during their regular meeting on Monday, July 12th, and will make a recommendation to the Teton County Board of County Commissioners during the August 3, 2021, regular meeting.
TravelPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

State funds to ease tourist crowding

Governor Mark Gordon has announced that up to $6.5-million of remaining CARES Act funds will be used to fund capacity expansion at Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites. This will expand opportunities for people to spend time outside in the state, boost tourism and address overcrowding caused by COVID-19. The...
Mental HealthPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Mental health services cut

Budget cuts to the Wyoming Department of Health are causing reductions in the state’s mental-health and substance-abuse services, with bigger impacts projected after July 1st. Andi Summerville with the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers says centers are losing seven-point-five million dollars in state contracts to serve people who don’t have insurance or can’t afford to pay. The cuts come as centers are receiving a significant increase in crisis calls.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Cancer program expands

The Wyoming Cancer Program, which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health has announced changes to breast, cervical and colorectal screening services. The program offers financial coverage of breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings for eligible Wyoming residents. Beginning July 1, breast and cervical cancer screening services will expand...
Dubois, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Togwotee Pass construction coming

A pair of pavement improvement/repair projects are under way on US 26/287 between Dubois and Moran Junction. More than 2 miles of Togwotee Pass will receive 2-inch asphalt pavement patches between the U.S. Forest Service boundary, west of Dubois, and Moran Junction in a $755,600 repair project. About 5 miles...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Mayor to break ground on workforce housing

Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson and Roller and Tack Development companies will kick off construction of 12 Workforce Ownership units with a formal ground-breaking ceremony today at 2:00 pm. The project is located at 440 W. Kelly Avenue. The project will result in 12 ownership units – 2 one-bedroom homes...
PoliticsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Redistricting to shape elections

Wyoming lawmakers are beginning the process of redrawing boundaries for state legislative districts this week, which will determine which parts of the state get to elect 60 House representatives and 30 senators. Anastasia Marchese with the Equality State Policy Center says redistricting can determine which candidates you get to vote for, and which neighborhoods will be voting with you. She says the best district maps are ones that align candidates with the communities they would be serving.

