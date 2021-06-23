Town raises taxes

Jackson Hole Airport is contracting to install a super filtration system for water. At a Special Board Meeting, the Jackson Hole Airport Board selected one of the most stringent threshold levels for PFOS/PFOA in the country. Based on projections, eligible homes are estimated to test at or above about 10 parts per thousand for PFOS+PFOA. The Environmental Protection Agency has not yet classified PFOS/PFOA as a hazardous substance, but they have set a Lifetime Health Advisory Level of 70 parts per thousand. The Airport Board has facilitated PFOS/PFOA testing at 137 residential locations. 136 samples resulted in either non-detects or values below the EPA’s health advisory level of 70 parts per thousand. One domestic water well tested at 70.3 ppt. Jackson Hole Airport staff will be contacting all eligible homeowners in the next few weeks to confirm their interest in receiving a filtration system. Questions can be submitted by email to megan.jenkins@jhairport.org or by calling (307) 699-4387.