Town raises taxes

A new, environmentally friendly refuse truck fueled by compressed natural gas is rolling through Grand Teton National Park these days. The Park recently purchased the alternative fuel truck through a grant as part of the park’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Park worked closely with Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities to develop the grant proposal. The latest natural gas engines provide near zero tailpipe emissions. Annually, this compressed natural gas truck will reduce approximately 2,250 pounds of nitrogen oxide emissions. The refuse truck is the first vehicle in Grand Teton’s fleet to use compressed natural gas. A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities Jackson and Energy Conservations Works will be held at the local compressed natural gas charging station located at Lower Valley Energy beginning at 3:00 pm.