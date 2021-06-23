4-H rocketry team competes in national competition

Youth Athletes from the Blue Hills Shooting Stars, which consists of athletes from the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cameron, Barron and Bloomer School Districts, competed at the state shooting competition in West Bend on Saturday, June 19. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars team walked away from this competition with several medals, demonstrating that they are some of the best youth shooting athletes in the state of Wisconsin. “These young athletes have to demonstrate the right skills, knowledge and attitude when handling firearms. And once again they did just that representing our area and their schools with pride,” said coach Tim Chaussee. Nine of these athletes will compete next month at nationals at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Ohio on Thursday, July 15. Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Brady Hanson, Elliot Nichols, Rylee Ladd, Reyana Ladd, Derek Ewald, Wyatt Hanson and Rayna Schroeder. In back are Kaylynn Ewald, Isaac Welle, Daniel Nichols, Evan Hahn, Caleb Gillett, Christian Handrahan and Summer Hanson. “We are excited because our first time at nationals back in 2018, a new Guinees Book of World Record was set as the largest steel match shoot in the world. This year’s event is on track to set a new world record since there are already 1,900 athletes registered for the event,” coach Chaussee stated.