Now the danger is VERY HIGH! The rating has been elevated to very high for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge. Conditions in the Teton Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely. Teton County Fire Marshal Kathy Clay says the early increase in fire danger is not unlike what we saw the year Yellowstone burned.