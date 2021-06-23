Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

City extends retail contract upon notice of new business joining mall site

northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Jun. 22—A new business is making its way to Logansport. Announced Monday during the City Council's back-to-back Finance Committee and special council meetings, Bill Cuppy, executive director of the Logansport/Cass County Chamber of Commerce and Cass-Logansport Economic Development Organization, said the name and details could not be released at this time.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Unemployment Rates#The City Council#Finance Committee#Logansport Mall#Covid#Buxton Retail Recruitment#Park Development Llc#Central Paving Inc#Tyson Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Jeffersonville, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jeffersonville City Council adopts unified development ordinance

Jul. 6—JEFFERSONVILLE — After a year of planning and gathering input, the Jeffersonville City Council has adopted a unified development ordinance aimed at updating and streamlining development standards and policies as the city continues to grow. The new measure incorporates into one document the zoning ordinance, last updated in 2001,...
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Winona’s new compost site contract

The city of Winona may be the first in Minn. not adjacent to a power plant, that for the next two years will not be wasting its waste wood. Since 1993, this natural resource has been officially written off as “waste wood,” just $5 for a yearly burn permit. Few...
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cherokee ranked No. 2 county to get a mortgage in Georgia

A recent study conducted by the firm SmartAsset shows Cherokee County to be one of the best counties in the state of Georgia to obtain a mortgage. Based on the firm’s calculation system, Cherokee County ranks second of the 159 counties throughout the state. Towns County in northeast Georgia was the only place ranking higher in SmartAsset’s mortgage market index. Following Cherokee were Dade, Walton and Harris counties.
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

City of Valdosta Public Works Introduces New E-Recycling Drop-Site

In addition to keeping the city as clean and litter-free as possible, the City of Valdosta Public Works Department is committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to our local landfill by recycling and repurposing. To aid in these efforts, the Public Works Department has offered various programs and...
Woodstock, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Woodstock planning commissioners reject mixed-use apartments proposal

The Woodstock City Council will soon consider a permit for a mixed-use development with 179 apartments, which the city’s planning commission has recommended denying and has received opposition from nearby residents. Developer Prestwick Companies is applying for a conditional use permit for multi-family residential units on about 6.6 acres at...
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

BI council tonight looks at affordable housing crisis

ZERO. That’s right 0. When it comes to affordable housing, whether renting or buying, it’s almost nil on Bainbridge Island. The City Council will be discussing the 2017-20 Housing Report tonight at 6 on Zoom. It also will discuss transfer of development rights and amend the climate change advisory committee workplan to stimulate community ideas.
EconomyBBC

Pilgrim Place: 'New beginning' for Newcastle city centre site

A newly approved £110m development will herald the "start of a new beginning" for a run-down corner of Newcastle city centre, councillors have heard. Pilgrim Place, centred on land which previously housed the Worswick Street bus station and a car park, includes 10 and 12 storey office buildings. It will...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

East Cobb megachurch and subdivision combo delayed at zoning hearing

MARIETTA — Planning commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to delay a vote on North Point Ministries’ 30 acre-plus redevelopment in east Cobb, a proposal shaping up to be one of the most hotly debated of the year. Nearly 70 people both for and against the church and residential complex packed into...
Kennesaw, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Developer looks to redevelop historic Collier building in Kennesaw

The Kennesaw Development Authority is working with businessman Dale Hughes to try and revive a blighted block in downtown Kennesaw. Hughes is in the process of acquiring the historic Collier building on Main Street, built in 1903. With plans to finalize the purchase around the end of August, Hughes hopes to renovate the building and knock down a smaller building at 2243 Lewis Street — which he is also in the process of purchasing — to add parking.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE The City of Trave...

LEGAL NOTICE The City of Traverse City/TC Arts Commission will receive sealed proposals in the office of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA)/TC Arts Commission at 303 E. State Street, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, until Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., for the TC Arts Commission Strategic Plan. You must submit the sealed proposal to the DDA/TC Arts Commission Office prior to the above-indicated date and time or the proposal will not be accepted. Please see RFP for complete submission instructions. Specifications are available from the DDA/TC Arts Commission offices at 303 E. State Street, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, (231) 922-2050 or on the City's website. If the specifications are obtained from the City's website link at: http://www.traversecitymi.gov/bids_and_rfps.asp, it is the sole responsibility of the Bidder to check the website for updates and addenda prior to the bid being submitted. Bidder may also sign up to receive notifications when bids and RFPs are posted by sending an e-mail requesting same to ksheridan@traversecitymi.gov. The City of Traverse City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, waive irregularities, and to accept the bids either on an entire or individual basis that is in the best interest of the City of Traverse City. July 3, 4, 2021-2T570137.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

New businesses coming to Yuba City

Several commercial businesses are in various stages of setting up shop within Yuba City, some early in the permitting process while others are close to opening their doors. Construction is ongoing in the 700 block of Colusa Highway for a future Starbucks, on Epley Drive for a new building for Recycling Industries, and a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 400 block of Bridge Street, according to Development Services Director Ben Moody.
Omaha, NEstrictlybusinessomaha.com

Darin Cielocha Joins Farris Engineering as New Business Development Executive

Darin Cielocha Joins Farris Engineering as New Business Development Executive. Farris Engineering (www.farris-usa.com) welcomes Darin Cielocha as new business development executive. With over 27 years of construction industry experience that spans across the U.S. and Canada, Cielocha brings a proven track record to the Farris Engineering team. Cielocha holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Marketing from University of Nebraska – Lincoln. His professional experience includes working for global and Midwest-based companies and has managed accounts/clients that have generated over $25 million in annual revenues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy