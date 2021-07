The United Methodist Church did not win a monetary lottery; no, we won the lottery of "who we got for a pastor"! As all churches can admit, waiting to find out what your new pastor will be like is a very anxious time. We have met our new pastor, the Reverend Doctor Susan King. She has asked us to call her Sue and has already made a very positive impression on our group. I will relate all her academic achievements, which are undoubtedly praiseworthy but what has captured me is how she has developed her gifts and used them to help others. Sue's prayer is" that God will bless us with fruitful and faithful lives, as God's people in the twenty-first century." She is certainly the living embodiment of that sentiment.