Oneonta, NY

Green Wave top Maine Endwell 7-3

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yho4Y_0acXJeZf00

The Oneonta Green Wave defeated Maine Endwell 7-3 on Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in American Legion Baseball play.

Aidan Breakey paced Oneonta with a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs.

Cole Platt added two hits including a double and an RBI, while Seamus Catella went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Aidan Gelbsman, Cam Horth, and Kendall Haney combined for 11 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just two hits. Haney earned the win out of the bullpen after tossing three perfect innings.

Oneonta will visit Endicott on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Oneonta 7, Maine Endwell 3

ME … 210 000 0 — 3 2 1

O … 010 213 X — 7 8 0

ME: Bill Dundon (L), Mason Ryan

O: Aidan Gelbsman 5 K in 2 IP, Cam Horth (3), Kendall Haney (W) 5 K in 3 IP

3B: Aidan Breakey (O)

2B: Aidan Breakey (O), Cole Platt (O)

Oneonta, NY
