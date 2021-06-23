Green Wave top Maine Endwell 7-3

The Oneonta Green Wave defeated Maine Endwell 7-3 on Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in American Legion Baseball play.

Aidan Breakey paced Oneonta with a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs.

Cole Platt added two hits including a double and an RBI, while Seamus Catella went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Aidan Gelbsman, Cam Horth, and Kendall Haney combined for 11 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just two hits. Haney earned the win out of the bullpen after tossing three perfect innings.

Oneonta will visit Endicott on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Oneonta 7, Maine Endwell 3

ME … 210 000 0 — 3 2 1

O … 010 213 X — 7 8 0

ME: Bill Dundon (L), Mason Ryan

O: Aidan Gelbsman 5 K in 2 IP, Cam Horth (3), Kendall Haney (W) 5 K in 3 IP

3B: Aidan Breakey (O)

2B: Aidan Breakey (O), Cole Platt (O)