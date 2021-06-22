Steve Clarke promises Scotland will bounce back after disappointing defeat
Steve Clarke insists Scotland will bounce back after they exited Euro 2020 with a 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park. The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture and had gone into the interval with renewed optimism after Callum McGregor’s strike after 42 minutes had cancelled out Nikola Vlasic’s 17th-minute opener for the Croats.www.fourfourtwo.com