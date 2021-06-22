Cancel
Steve Clarke promises Scotland will bounce back after disappointing defeat

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Clarke insists Scotland will bounce back after they exited Euro 2020 with a 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park. The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture and had gone into the interval with renewed optimism after Callum McGregor’s strike after 42 minutes had cancelled out Nikola Vlasic’s 17th-minute opener for the Croats.

