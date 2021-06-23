After a 13-year retirement, Annika Sorenstam is ready to return to competition at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — There was no grand plan for Annika Sorenstam, one of the most successful women’s golfers in history, to return to competition. Her 10-year-old son learning the game, the lockdown due to COVID-19 and her 50th birthday — when she became eligible to compete at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open — all coincided and Sorenstam decided to emerge from a 13-year retirement to play in the event July 29-Aug. 1 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield.