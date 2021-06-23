Cancel
Animals

Midwest bumble bee population in decline since 1870

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs farmers cultivated more land and began to grow fewer types of crops over the last 150 years, most native bumble bee species became rarer in Midwestern states. New research reveals that these species declined while the average number of different crops grown in these states was cut in half and as modern agriculture began to focus on intensive production of corn and soybeans. A handful of hardy species continue to thrive today, but they also seem to prefer areas with a more diverse assortment of crops such as hay, beans, potatoes and oats in addition to corn and soy.

Agriculture
CBS News

Western drought brings plague of voracious grasshoppers: "They're everywhere"

A punishing drought in the U.S. West is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving farmers scrambling for water. Next up: a plague of voracious grasshoppers. Federal agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest grasshopper-killing campaign since the 1980s amid an outbreak of the drought-loving insects that cattle ranchers fear will strip bare public and private rangelands.
Agriculture

Grazing benefits all-sized farms

Adam Abel recently was named state grazing-lands specialist in Wisconsin by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. His new post comes at a time when demand for grazing information is outpacing the number of people who can write managed-grazing plans, he said. Grazing is becoming more popular for many reasons.
Wisconsin State
Outsider.com

Wisconsin's Grey Wolf Population Declines By Significant Amount, Illegal Hunting Partially Responsible

Unfortunately, the grey wolf population in Wisconsin has taken a significant population hit, and illegal hunting is partially to blame. Just when things began to look up for the beautiful predators, they are back in trouble. According to the Daily Mail, days prior to the 2020 US presidential election, officials removed the grey wolf from the Endangered Species Act, calling their booming numbers “a milestone of success.” It was then that the population in the state declined by nearly a third.
Animals

Half the trees in two new English woodlands planted by jays, study finds

More than half the trees in two new woodlands in lowland England have been planted not by landowners, charities or machines but by jays. Former fields rapidly turned into native forest with no plastic tree-guards, watering or expensive management, according to a new study which boosts the case for using natural regeneration to meet ambitious woodland creation targets.
Wildlife

West Virginia University working on pest-resistant tomatoes

MORGANTOWN — Researchers from West Virginia University are studying ways to make tomatoes naturally more resistant to pests. Vagner Benedito, an associate professor of biochemical genetics in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, is confident he will be able to develop a tomato that requires little to no pesticides. Benedito is working to understand the genetics of economically important traits in the world’s most popular produce.
Animals
Salon

Butterflies are in decline — and that could have dire consequences for life on Earth

Butterflies are a symbol of beauty and metamorphosis, and one of few universally beloved insects. Indeed, few would think twice at squashing a fly or spider, yet butterflies inspire reverence. Both ancient Egyptians and Aztec believed that butterflies would greet the virtuous in the afterlife; multiple cultures around the world associated butterflies with the soul. In Western culture, they're an eternally popular (if clichéd) tattoo decision.
Animals

Cucumber Beetle Boom: What Now?

Author: Marissa Schuh, Integrated Pest Management Extension Educator, University of Minnesota Extension. Reviewed by Natalie Hoidal. — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. Vegetable growers across Minnesota are reporting issues with cucumber beetles right now, with many expressing that they’ve never had beetles quite this bad. Crops are now flowering and...
Wildlife

Science in a Minute: Climate Change Not Over-Hunting by Humans Led to Elephant Population Decline

Science in a Minute: Climate Change Not Over-Hunting by Humans Led to Elephant Population Decline. A new study, led by scientists in Spain, England, and Finland, suggests that extreme global climate and environmental changes and not over-hunting by humans were responsible for driving various elephant species and their prehistoric ancestors into extinction. There was once a large and diverse population of elephant-like creatures, today, there are only three remaining but endangered species of elephants.
Animals

Plantwatch: staghorn ferns – the plants that form colonies like bees

Staghorn ferns are spectacular plants with fronds that look like antlers, and make very attractive houseplants. One particular species, Platycerium bifurcatum, grows on Lord Howe Island in Australia and lives in colonies of hundreds of individuals. A recent study found that these plants cooperate with each other, rather like a...
Milledgeville, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: No, hummingbirds are not declining in population

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some folks on lake Sinclair say they haven't seen as many hummingbirds this summer as they usually do, so they asked us if the hummingbird population was on the decline. We spoke to Ornithologist Todd Schneider with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Terry Johnson of...
Agriculture

High Numbers of Blister Beetles in Hay a Danger for Livestock

This year’s dry weather is increasing the blister beetle threat to cattle and other livestock, North Dakota State University specialists say. “Blister beetles tend to be more numerous when grasshopper populations are high because the immature stage of blister beetles feeds on grasshopper eggs, and we have higher numbers of grasshoppers in drought years like 2021,” NDSU Extension entomologist Jan Knodel says.
Animals

Differences between the west and the midwest

We took a trip out to Boise, Idaho a couple of weeks ago, and I was surprised at the differences we spotted in the birds out there. The Rocky Mountains provide a barrier for many species preventing them from migrating beyond. One of the most unusual birds we found was...
Animals

Top 3 Mosquitoes in Canada, and Where They're Typically Found

Editor's note: Mosquito control is a growing market segment for many PCOs in North America, and this includes pest control companies in Canada. Sean Rollo BSc./Board Certified Entomologist, Technical and Business Development Director at Orkin Canada, takes a look at three mosquitoes in Canada and where they are found. In...

