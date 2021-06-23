Treating bees like livestock can benefit any agricultural system

For the last eight years, I’ve been learning about topsoil erosion and preventive, regenerative agricultural practices as a means to understanding how our food is grown and how it relates to the plant-based eating vs. meat-eating discussion. The two instances currently driving my curiosity and concern are the extent of the solar arrays on the Sandy River Farms and other farms across Maine and a new paper published in February 2021 by UMass Amherst graduate student Evan Thaler and professors Isaac Larsen and Quin Yu. My heightened awareness makes me feel guilty that I am complicit in my contributions to destroying soil health. Living in Maine makes it easy to be complacent in an area where trees are abundant, many people have flower or vegetable gardens, and most farmers have mindful farming practices.