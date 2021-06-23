Cancel
Treating bees like livestock can benefit any agricultural system

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom livestock feed crops like alfalfa and clover to produce like blueberries and melons, commercial production of more than 100 US grown crops rely on bee pollination. Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), indicate pollinators affect 35 percent of global agricultural land, contributing between $235 – $577 billion a year to global crops directly relying on pollinators. A recent study from Rutgers University puts that figure at $50 billion per year in the US alone.

