North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency will now allow producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres at any time while still receiving their full crop insurance indemnity. Prior to this, producers would face a penalty for haying, grazing or chopping cover crops on prevented plant prior to November 1.