COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several Mid-Missouri schools had 100% of their buses pass inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol this year, according to data the patrol released Tuesday.

Area districts achieving perfect scores include Hallsville, Eldon, Fayette, Morgan County R-II, School of the Osage, Southern Callaway and Tipton. Boone County's two largest school districts -- Columbia Public Schools and Southern Boone Public Schools -- scored 98% and 90%, respectively.

The patrol inspects buses at districts across the state yearly. In 2021 the patrol inspected nearly 12,000, with 10,800 passing inspection. Buses are flagged for defects ranging from minor to major -- anything from a loose bolt on a mirror mount to brake failure.

The Centralia School District had 50% of its 18-bus fleet fail.

Centralia Superintendent Steven Chancellor said it only takes a few buses to drive the percentage way down in disticts with small fleets.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine of Centralia's buses passed inspection. Chancellor said most of the problems the inspectors found were minor. The patrol found 11 total defects, and 10 were fixed before that afternoon's bus routes were run, he said. The issues flagged included a rock stuck in a tire's tread, a loose mirror and a fluid that was slightly low in one bus.

But Chancellor said he's glad the patrol is so stringent with the items it flags.

"We'd rather it be like that and get a couple of dings on a report and everyone stays safe," he said.

Buses found defective must be repaired within 10 days. Buses placed out of service can't be used until they're fixed.

The post Several Mid-Missouri schools get perfect scores on bus inspections appeared first on ABC17NEWS .