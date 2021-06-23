Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Several Mid-Missouri schools get perfect scores on bus inspections

By Matthew Sanders
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0lbb_0acXJ3C900

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several Mid-Missouri schools had 100% of their buses pass inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol this year, according to data the patrol released Tuesday.

Area districts achieving perfect scores include Hallsville, Eldon, Fayette, Morgan County R-II, School of the Osage, Southern Callaway and Tipton. Boone County's two largest school districts -- Columbia Public Schools and Southern Boone Public Schools -- scored 98% and 90%, respectively.

The patrol inspects buses at districts across the state yearly. In 2021 the patrol inspected nearly 12,000, with 10,800 passing inspection. Buses are flagged for defects ranging from minor to major -- anything from a loose bolt on a mirror mount to brake failure.

Full list of school bus inspection results Download

The Centralia School District had 50% of its 18-bus fleet fail.

Centralia Superintendent Steven Chancellor said it only takes a few buses to drive the percentage way down in disticts with small fleets.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine of Centralia's buses passed inspection. Chancellor said most of the problems the inspectors found were minor. The patrol found 11 total defects, and 10 were fixed before that afternoon's bus routes were run, he said. The issues flagged included a rock stuck in a tire's tread, a loose mirror and a fluid that was slightly low in one bus.

But Chancellor said he's glad the patrol is so stringent with the items it flags.

"We'd rather it be like that and get a couple of dings on a report and everyone stays safe," he said.

Buses found defective must be repaired within 10 days. Buses placed out of service can't be used until they're fixed.

The post Several Mid-Missouri schools get perfect scores on bus inspections appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
686
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Morgan County, MO
Government
City
Eldon, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Hallsville, MO
County
Morgan County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Boone County, MO
Education
City
Tipton, MO
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
City
Centralia, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Centralia, MO
Government
City
Fayette, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Routes#Columbia Public Schools#Mid#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police changing shift structure beginning in September

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced officers will move to 12-hour shifts beginning September 5. Officials say the change aims to increase the number of officers on shifts and available to respond to calls. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones says the changed schedule will increase officer safety, improve the Department’s ability to provide The post Columbia Police changing shift structure beginning in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri seeks damage assessments across 17 counties in preparation for federal disaster declaration request

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in 17 counties in response to severe storms and flooding. Teams will survey the damage that began on June 19 with severe weather and continued through July 1 in The post Missouri seeks damage assessments across 17 counties in preparation for federal disaster declaration request appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lanes reopen after person injured near Providence and Ash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Northbound lanes of Providence at Ash reopened after a crash left one person injured late Tuesday night. According to the Boone County Joint Communications, a wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. An ABC 17 News crew on scene reported the injured person was lying in the road getting treatment. Officials opened Providence The post Lanes reopen after person injured near Providence and Ash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash closes northbound lanes of Providence at Ash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash and an injured person have closed down northbound lanes of Providence at Ash. According to the Boone County Joint Communications, a wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. An ABC 17 News crew on scene reports the injured person is lying in the road getting treatment. Officials opened Providence back up The post Crash closes northbound lanes of Providence at Ash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council moves forward with new pedestrian crossing downtown

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several items on the consent agenda were unanimously approved by Columbia City Council members Tuesday night, including the new pedestrian crossing downtown. The unanimous approval allows the city to put out a call for construction bids. This project includes a new crosswalk connecting the northeast corner to the southeast corner of the The post Columbia City Council moves forward with new pedestrian crossing downtown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Boone County clerk plans run for Congress

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) A former Boone County clerk is eyeing a run for a seat in Congress. Taylor Burks filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on July 1 to run for the Fourth Congressional District seat in 2022. Burks is the current director for the Division of Labor Standards for the state of Missouri. The post Former Boone County clerk plans run for Congress appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton community members held fourth of July peace festival to reduce fireworks violence

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Members of the Fulton community with the help of the Fulton Police Department organized a firework festival on Sunday in Carver Park. Hundreds of people gathered at the park for a basketball tournament, rap battles, a car show, food and drinks and to end it all, a firework show. The festival was The post Fulton community members held fourth of July peace festival to reduce fireworks violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy