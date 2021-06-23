Juan Pablo Galavis Awkwardly Recreates Clare Crawley Split In New Video With Daughter — Watch

When it comes to falling for the lead on The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes is kind of legendary. The Canadian wildlife manager fell hard for Clare Crawley before her swift departure on Season 16. After Clare peaced out, Blake stayed around and formed a strong connection with Tayshia Adams — who took over for Clare as lead — as well. Even though he was eliminated just before hometowns, Blake made quite the impression on fans, and it seems like maybe on the current Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, as well. If you’re wondering whether Blake met Katie before his appearance on The Bachelorette, you’re def not alone. It def seems like the pair already had a spark before their on-camera meeting...