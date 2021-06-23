Cancel
Juan Pablo Galavis Awkwardly Recreates Clare Crawley Split In New Video With Daughter — Watch

By Lidia Mosqueda
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 14 days ago
Juan Pablo’s daughter, Camila Galavis, mocked her dad’s famous breakup with Clare Crawley seven years after the infamous ‘Bachelor’ finale!. Seven years ago, Clare Crawley, 40, thought she had found the love of her life until Juan Pablo Galavis, 39, blindsided everyone and broke up with her during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor. Now, his daughter Camila Galavis, 12, is poking fun at her dad’s infamous moment in a new TikTok video that has gone viral!

hollywoodlife.com
