I am pleased to announce the appointment of Yusuf Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., as interim dean of the School of Business, effective June 28. He takes over for MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., following four successful years as the school’s dean. MarySheila was a strong advocate for her school, our University, and the Lasallian tradition of teaching. She was noted to be an outstanding student and faculty recruiter, while maintaining the standards for a high-ranked business school. The University is poised to launch a comprehensive search next month for the next full-time dean of the School of Business.