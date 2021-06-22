SIAA teams share sunshine as regular-season champions

A word of advice to the baseball-related powers that be in the South Iredell Athletic Association: Get a bigger umbrella. As many as three youth baseball teams representing the SIAA hoisted regular-season title banners as competitors in as many different age-based divisions of playin the parent Lake Area Youth Athletic Conference organization. All held games at the Stumpy Creek Park and competed against rivals from other area organizations as well as those also in the same-family SIAA.