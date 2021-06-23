Cancel
Sarasota County, FL

Suncoast 3rd graders' assessments drop, but so does state average

By Don Brennan
snntv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNCOAST (SNN TV) - After a trying 14 months, it was a mixed bag for Suncoast schools when it comes to the 3rd Grade Florida Standards Assessments. Third graders in the Manatee County School District fared better than the state as a whole in maintaining their scoring levels on the 2021 Florida Standards Assessment English Language Arts exam. While Manatee County third graders did see a drop of 2 percentage points in reading scores compared to 2019, students statewide saw a drop of 4 percentage points this school year. District schools who saw the biggest increases in third-grade reading scores compared to 2019 include Anna Maria Elementary (+17%); Freedom Elementary (+17%); Tara Elementary (+16%); and Williams Elementary (+12%).

www.snntv.com
