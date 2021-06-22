‘Good On Paper’: Iliza Shlesinger’s Perfect Boyfriend Is Actually Crap In Fun, But Predictable Rom-Com [Review]

If you take one lesson from Good on Paper, the new Iliza Shlesinger comedy that began streaming on Netflix today, let it be this: Never, ever talk to strangers on an airplane. Shlesinger, who wrote and starred in Good on Paper, learned that lesson the hard way when she dated a dude she met on a plane and discovered he was lying about nearly everything he had told her. Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who you might know as Stacey from GLOW, Good on Paper stars Shlesinger as a stand-up comic named Andrea who meets a man on a plane named Dennis (Ryan Hansen), who claims to be a Yale graduate, with a model girlfriend and high-paying job in finance. But Andrea starts to suspect Dennis is too good to be true, and her love story takes a turn from “cute” to “cautionary tale.”