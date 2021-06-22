Cancel
Preview | #MINvATX

By Minnesota United FC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATX: 1-1-0 (1-1-0 on the road) Head Coach Adrian Heath can’t be thrilled to find his team winless after the first two weeks of the season, but he’s also made clear that he views it as more a question of when than of if when it comes to the Loons pulling it together. A handful of massive mistakes in their own final third that opponents have capitalized on and a paucity of finishing in the other team’s final third have led to a place at the bottom of the table, but Minnesota believes in what it has and knows there is more on the way in the form of forward and Designated Player Adrien Hunou. Hunou will join the team from Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais before too long to provide a scoring punch. Against Austin FC, the task will be maintaining focus from the first to the final whistle while creating chances they can finish.

