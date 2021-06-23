Cancel
Bills signed by Gov. Abbott provide new approach to closing the Digital Divide across Texas

Cover picture for the articleBills signed by Gov. Abbott provide new approach to closing the Digital Divide across Texas. An estimated 877,000 Texans do not have access to broadband at home. Austin, Texas (June 22, 2021) – Gov. Greg Abbott last week signed HB 5 and SB 507, along with several other broadband-related bills. Each measure establishes new approaches to expanding broadband (high-speed internet) access, adoption, and use across Texas.

