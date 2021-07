Remember Madeleine Tress? The charismatic lawyer born in Brooklyn in 1932? A cross-dressing lesbian who liked to frequent mafia bars, where “with a Smart cigarette hanging out of my mouth, I passed”, who was investigated by the FBI, and who wrote a memoir about her life and love for her partner of 40 years, Jan? No, me neither. Happily, my head is now crowded with such thrilling, courageous and previously obscure(d) figures thanks to Pride (Disney+), a giant mosaic of a mini-series spanning six decades of LGBTQ+ history in the US. The kind of big-hearted, big-moneyed, inherently American show that would probably be condensed into a single late-night hour on BBC Four if it was covering British queer history.