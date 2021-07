The Texas football program received two waves of news this summer that have weakened the depth of their wide receiver room. Junior wide receiver Jake Smith, a former four-star prospect in the class of 2019, entered his name into the transfer portal on June 22 after posting 568 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons. Smith missed all of spring practice with a broken foot, but figured to play a big role in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense this season. On the same day, Sarkisian released a statement that he had indefinitely suspended incoming freshman wide receiver Keithron Lee from all team activities following an arrest for assault of a family member. Following these two developments, Texas’ wide receiver situation is much murkier than originally thought.