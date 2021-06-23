Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Badminton-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4lX3_0acXH6lu00
2019 Badminton World Championships - St. Jakobshalle Basel, Basel, Switzerland - August 25, 2019 Japan's Kento Momota celebrates winning his men's singles final against Denmark's Anders Antonsen REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

June 23 (Reuters) - Five badminton players to watch at the Tokyo Olympics:

KENTO MOMOTA (JAPAN)

All eyes will be on the men's singles world number one, who has overcome personal and professional problems on the way to the Tokyo Olympics, including contracting COVID-19.

Months before Rio in 2016, Momota was embroiled in an illegal gambling scandal and banned by the Nippon Badminton Association. The then-world No. 2 was removed from the league tables and by the time Momota got back on the court in 2017, he was ranked 282th and had to claw his way back with a 39-match unbeaten streak.

Momota's Olympic dreams were again threatened in early 2020 when he was involved in a fatal car accident which left him with damaged eyesight and other injuries. The pandemic gave him time to recover and he made his comeback at the All-England Open in March, raising Japanese hopes that he can challenge for Olympic gold.

TAI TZU YING (TAIWAN)

Women's singles world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying has never won an Olympic medal - and this could be her last chance because although she is only 26 years old, Tai has hinted that she will retire after the Tokyo Games.

The three-times All England Open champion has been neck-and-neck for years with world No. 2 Chen Yufei of China and Rio gold medalist Carolina Marin of Spain. Marin has been ruled out of the Games by injury, increasing Tai's chances of winning a medal with her unpredictable style of play.

CHEN YUFEI (CHINA)

Making her Olympic debut, the world No. 2 in women's singles player has beaten top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying twice, but has lost to her on several occasions.

Chen has not played internationally since the 2020 All England Open, however, and there are concerns that nerves may get the better of her once again.

"I have this question mark when it comes to Chen Yufei," said Denmark's Morten Frost, a former coach and seven-times world champion in the 1980s. "She's going to be extremely interesting, but I say months of no tournament practice for her can be a tricky one."

DECHAPOL PUAVARANUKROH and SAPSIREE TAERATTANACHAI (THAILAND)

The mixed doubles gold medal has been hard to hold onto in recent years, with a different country winning each time since South Korea dethroned China at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Dechapol and Sapsiree are ranked second in the world and have won their last three tournaments, all this year.

ANDERS ANTONSEN (DENMARK)

Antonsen, the world number three in men's singles, will be competing in the Olympics for the first time but has beaten world numbers one and two Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsen.

"I think he's a solid player - he's come in very well in the last couple tournaments," Steve Kearney, director of USA Para-Badminton, said. "I wouldn't say a favorite but he's a solid player that's going to definitely get to the quarters and compete in the finals."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Dechapol#Usa Para Badminton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
South Korea
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Related
TennisPosted by
Black Enterprise

Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas on Naomi Osaka’s Withdrawal: ‘If You Need to Step Back, That’s What You Need to Do’

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has been getting major support from people from sports players, entertainers, and the average everyday citizen. Douglas knows first-hand the challenges of being a top-performing athlete. “Every person knows what they need to fix themselves, to heal themselves, and everyone’s different. For me, I know being...
Sportskshb.com

Japan selects Rui Hachimura, Yui Susaki as flagbearers for Olympics

Japan has selected its flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics. Carrying the Japanese flag for the Olympic host country will be none other than basketball star Rui Hachimura and two-time wrestling world champion Yui Susaki. The Japanese Olympic Committee announced the selection of Hachimura and Susaki as the flagbearers on Monday.
TennisYardbarker

25 U.S. Olympians to keep an eye on in Tokyo

Softball is back on the Olympic program for the first time since 2008. Abbott was part of that '08 United States squad that earned a silver medal in Beijing. Abbott, who will turn 35 during these Games, will again on the American roster this year. There's really no reason to doubt Abbott won't be sharp and on her game. After all, she's the NCAA all-time leader in pitching victories (189), strikeouts (2,440), and shutouts (112).
NBANBA

Five Timberwolves To Participate In The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Minneapolis/St. Paul – In announcements recently made, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie will represent Nigeria, forward Juancho Hernangómez and guard Ricky Rubio will represent Spain, and guard Leandro Bolmaro will play for Argentina while Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni will serve as an assistant coach on the Argentinian National Team. The four players headed to Tokyo mark the most the Timberwolves have sent to a single Olympic game (three in both 2012 and 1992).
Combat SportsWNMT AM 650

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Karate, one of five new sports in the Tokyo Olympic Games

PARK CITY, Utah. — Today is June 23, on July 23 the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympic Games begins in Tokyo. Thus the countdown is on for the debut of five new sports on the world stage. One of those sports is karate and the others are skateboarding, baseball/softball, sport climbing, and surfing. The […]
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
AdvocacyThe Independent

Athletes who protest in Tokyo could lose Olympic medals, organisers confirm

Athletes who breach rules on expression at the Tokyo Olympics could be stripped of medals and disqualified from the Games where the protest is deemed disruptive or against fundamental Olympic principles. The International Olympic Committee has issued updated guidelines to competitors regarding Rule 50, which covers their rights to freedom...
FIFANBC Sports

Five things to know about the USWNT before the Olympics in Tokyo

The United States women’s national team hasn’t lost under its new coach, but is still looking for a first major trophy — no offense, SheBelieves Cup — for Vlatko Andonovski. It’s also looking for redemption on the OIympic stage after failing to medal for the first time In its history...
Sportssemoball.com

Japan's Momota looks for badminton gold at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) -- HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Rio saw a clear end to Chinese dominance in badminton, though there were still reminders of its traditional power. In women's singles Carolina Marin of Spain beat P.V. Sindhu for gold. China's Chen Long won gold in men's singles over Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, who took his third straight Olympic silver medal.
SportsNBC Sports

11 iconic U.S. athletes not going to Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are around the corner, after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many Team USA athletes pack their bags to head overseas for the Games, there are a few American athletes who will not be making the trip as planned. Whether it be due to injury or not qualifying, some familiar names’ journeys have ended before the mainstage event.
Sportsrunnelscountyregister.com

American athletes to watch as Tokyo Olympics draw near

Every four years, the world watches as the Olympics provides the best athletes in the world an international platform to showcase their talents. The United States will have stars from Summer Games past wearing the country’s colors once again. There will be the obvious names such as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky. First-timers such as Noah Lyles appear primed to make themselves known to the world.
ChinaNewsweek

China 'Will Never Allow' Military Intervention Over Taiwan: Beijing

China has said it "will never allow" any country to intervene militarily in a Taiwan Strait conflict, one day after Japan's deputy prime minister posited a collective defense of the self-ruled island by Japanese and U.S. forces. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called recent remarks by...
Sportswhtc.com

Olympics-Boxer Mary Kom, hockey captain Singh named India’s flagbearers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Boxer MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh will be India’s flagbearers at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said. The joint flagbearer role for teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules...
SportsCornell Daily Sun

Six Cornellians to Compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Six Cornellians are set to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics that will take place in Tokyo in July. The athletes will seek to add to Cornell’s total of 61 Olympic medals — including 43 in the summer games and 18 in the winter games. Six Cornellians won medals in...
Posted by
Reuters

Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy