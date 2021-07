The black Les Paul used by Neal Schon throughout his illustrious career with the likes of Santana, Journey, and Schon & Hammer is itself about to go under the hammer. Featuring well over 100 instruments, Heritage Auction’s massive Neal Schon Collection rivals the inventory of many a guitar store. And at its center is the heavily modified Gibson that Schon famously used to record a string of Journey classics, including songs from 1981’s chart-topping Escape album such as “Don’t Stop Believin’”, "Stone in Love", and "Who's Crying Now".