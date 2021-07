Jaire Alexander, nicknamed “Alexander Island” while at Louisville, now goes by “Ja Money.” It’s an appropriate name for the Green Bay Packers’ lockdown cornerback. Great players play great in big games. That was Alexander in 2020, who took the next step in his career by earning second-team All-Pro honors. Early in the season, there were primetime masterpieces against the New Orleans Saints (1-of-2 passing for minus-2 yards, according to Pro Football Focus) and Atlanta Falcons (zero catches allowed in 23 individual matchups against Calvin Ridley, who entered the game tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions and receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield).