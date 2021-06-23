Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 8 PM and 10 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bovina. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.3 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by early Friday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bovina 28.0 34.3 Wed 9 am CDT 31.8 25.8 21.0