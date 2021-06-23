Severe Weather Statement issued for Malheur by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Malheur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL ADA...CANYON NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE AND EAST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT The winds from the storm which prompted the warning have weakened slightly. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms, and blowing dust continues to be a problem. A dust storm warning is in effect in nearby areas. Please use caution when traveling. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.alerts.weather.gov