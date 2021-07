ELKO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Huff Fire in Elko destroyed one building on Tuesday and it is threatening more. The Huff Fire is about 2,000 acres as of 4:30 p.m. on June 22 . It began this afternoon about three miles north of Interstate 80 off the Ryndon exit. The fire started near Coal Mine Canyon Road and is moving east in grass and brush.