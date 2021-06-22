Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

FAA says US airports will get $8 billion in pandemic relief

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eM310_0acXG28N00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Airports around the country will share $8 billion in federal grants to help them recover from the pandemic, which caused a steep drop in air travel and a loss of revenue that airports expect from airlines and passengers.

Most of the money will go to big airports with commercial airline service. They will share $6.5 billion based on the number of passenger boardings, plus another $800 million to offer rent relief to companies that operate concessions such as food and retail outlets in terminals.

Airports must keep at least 90% of the workers they had before the pandemic to receive one of the grants, which will handled by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Congress approved the money as part of a pandemic-relief measure that President Joe Biden signed in March. The Biden administration said the grants would protect airport jobs and construction projects as travel recovers.

The FAA said several hundred airports will get grant money, including $175.7 million for Seattle-Tacoma International, $115 million for Philadelphia International, $74.3 million for Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, $56.2 million for St. Louis Lambert International, and $50.6 million for Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina.

There are nearly 500 commercial airports in the U.S., according to an industry group, Airports Council International-North America, and the group projects that they will lose more than $40 billion from the pandemic by next March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Retail
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
FAA
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Transportation Department readies new airline consumer protections

CNN — The way airlines handle extra, optional fees – such as the charges to check a bag or reserve a specific seat – could change under a set of rules being developed by the Biden administration. The rules – requiring faster refunds and upfront disclosure of fees – are...
Economymountainmessenger.com

Airports contribute $1.63 billion in revenue to WV economy

West Virginia’s commercial and general aviation airports contribute about $1.63 billion in revenue and create more than 10,000 jobs, according to a study commissioned by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission. According to the just-released West Virginia Aviation Economic Impact Study, visitors to the state’s seven commercial and 17 general aviation...
Congress & CourtsThe Poultry Site

US judge blocks $4 billion debt relief program for minority farmers

US District Judge Marcia Morales Howard blocked the government's $4 billion aid package to farmers of color on 23 June, ruling that the plaintiff had established a "strong likelihood" of the policy violating his right to equal protection under the law. Wynn, who is challenging Section 1005 of the American...
Mcallen, TXtribuneledgernews.com

McAllen airport gets $5.4M in virus relief funding

Jun. 29—Over $5.4 million in federal funding is going toward certain Rio Grande Valley airports to assist in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery attempts, with the bulk of the money allocated for the McAllen airport. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan with $5,420,590 being awarded to the McAllen...
LifestyleThegardenisland.com

FAA: $14M to Lihu‘e Airport

LIHU‘E — A cut of federal funding will deliver $14.5 million to the Lihu‘e Airport. This is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration’s $8 billion in grants that’ll keep U.S. airports in operation by funding workers and construction projects. “The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Sky Harbor to get $158M from FAA Airport Rescue Grants

The Federal Aviation Administration is lending a helping hand to U.S. airports as they recover from the pandemic, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $8 billion in grants to keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

3 in 4 unruly passenger complaints stem from mask compliance, FAA says

Three out of every four unruly passenger complaints on airlines stem from mask compliance issues, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday. There have been 3,271 complaints of unruly passenger behavior since the beginning of the year, with about 2,475 of them concerning passengers who did not want to wear a mask, according to the FAA.
FAAIdaho8.com

FAA will look into American Airlines flight delayed by mask mandate noncompliance

Federal officials now say they will look into a group of 30 “disruptive” high schoolers who American Airlines removed from a Bahamas-bound flight on Monday. American Airlines said the teens were kicked off flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau after they were told to wear federally-mandated masks, caused a scene, and did not follow the instructions of the crew. A source familiar with the incident said the group was chaperoned by only one adult who was no more than 22 years old.
EconomyWNCY

U.S. FAA orders inspections of some Bell Helicopters after Canada crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters after a fatal crash in Canada last month. The FAA said operators must complete inspections and replace some specified hub strap pins...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Houghton County, MIWLUC

Houghton County Memorial Airport awarded $1M FAA grant

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) Friday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $1,075,000 to Houghton County Memorial Airport. This Federal Aviation Administration grant will go towards purchasing snow removal equipment so the airport can keep serving families...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

FAA Awards Airport Improvement Grants in Southland

The Federal Aviation Administration Thursday awarded more than $845 million in airport infrastructure grants nationwide, including almost $22 million to Los Angeles International Airport for noise mitigation measures. Other Southland airports receiving funding included:. — $2.3 million to Fullerton Municipal in Fullerton to update the runway; and. — $1.1 million...
Congress & Courtsalreporter.com

Shelby announces FAA grants for airport infrastructure upgrades

Senator Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, announced that eight local airports throughout Alabama will receive more than $8.29 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment and land acquisition. “I am proud...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
KSNE Sunny 106.5

FAA Cleared Way To Rename Las Vegas Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially cleared the way to rename Las Vegas' airport. It will be renamed for former U.S. Senate Democrat Harry Reid. Reid represented Nevada in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Private funds are still needed to get the project up and running. The...
POTUSForbes

Biden Wants To Handout Direct Payments Through 2025

The minutes from the last Fed meeting came in today with no surprises. They are methodically and delicately informing us that the punch bowl will not always have an unlimited bottom. But telegraphing a bottom/end in their QE forever program is far from hawkish, considering they see an economy growing...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

TSA Shortages Impacting Air Travel Nationwide

Airports around the country are reporting a TSA shortage as travel demand continues to surge. Tulsa International Airport said they are fully staffed, but you should still be ready for long waits with so many people starting to travel once again. "I am ready to roll,” traveler Akila Mitchell said....

Comments / 0

Community Policy