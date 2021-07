Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 1,666,667 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.