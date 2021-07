Iowa State football has officially broken through the ice into national relevancy. The Cyclones, after finishing 9-3, have a bullseye on their back in this upcoming 2021 campaign. We know the defense is going to be just fine with Heacock at the helm, so this article is going to focus on our offense, who by the way averaged 32.9 points per game. By absolutely putting the team on their back, All-Americans Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar led the Cyclones to a pretty good offensive showing in the year of hell (not for the football team) that was 2020. How can the Cyclones elevate their offensive skill set, and win a Big 12 Championship?