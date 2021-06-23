Snoop Dogg, Al Green, 50 Cent and more announced for Once Upon A Time In LA festival

The holiday weekend finds a bounty of live music options in the Austin area, from downtown to Cedar Park to Bee Cave and beyond. Here are our picks for July 1-7: Thursday: Snoop Dogg, Slim Thug, Lil Keke at HEB Center. Ready to “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” bump some “Caddy Music” and do the “South Side”? The West Coast OG teams up with a pair of Houston heavies for a summery throwdown for old school rap fanatics. Worth noting that the Doggfather, who is touring in support of his “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites” album, is billed as Snoop Dogg vs DJ Snoopadelic for this show. According to the venue, in between spinning hits he “even picks up the mic and sings along with some hot tracks from the new album” on this tour. If you’d prefer to “Chunk Up the Deuce” in tighter quarters, Lil Keke plays at Antone’s as part of the club’s anniversary celebration on Friday. $40-$75. 7:30 p.m. 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park hebcenter.com — D.S.S.