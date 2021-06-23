Cancel
Snoop Dogg, Al Green, 50 Cent and more announced for Once Upon A Time In LA festival

By Matt Doria
NME
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg, Live Nation and Bobby Dee have joined forces to announce today (June 23) the 2021 incarnation of Once Upon A Time In LA – formerly known as Once Upon A Time In The LBC – featuring a stacked lineup of funk, rap and hip-hop greats. Snoop leads the...

www.nme.com
