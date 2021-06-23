Podcast: Can Notre Dame Win A Title with a Run First Offensive Identity?
We went years without a podcast, then we went four days in between recording podcasts so we're really doing it, folks. We had fun recording this one too because we talked about a fun topic. Remember when the mantra among the fanbase was "run the damn ball"? And then when Notre Dame just "ran the damn ball" the narrative was Notre Dame couldn't win a title with a power first mentality. Well, we touched on that and more today.