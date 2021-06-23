Podcast: Can Notre Dame Win A Title with a Run First Offensive Identity?

Before an NFL career that led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jerome Bettis cut his teeth at Notre Dame. In three seasons for the Irish, he ran for 1,912 yards on the ground and scored 33 touchdowns from scrimmage. That undoubtedly played a role in his being selected in the first round of the NFL draft. His time with the Irish is something he cherishes as evidenced by listing his alma mater in his Twitter bio, and he took to the site to tweet a message that drives the point home further: