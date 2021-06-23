6 Winning Email Pitch Examples & Templates For 2021 (and 3 Free Template Sources)

Did you know that 306.4 billion emails were sent and received every day in 2020?

To put it another way, we're all inundated with emails. With so many messages circling, the question you might ask yourself is: “How to create a winning email pitch examples that will make a receiver first open it and then answer it?”

The numbers show that email is still the king, and email campaigns should be a mandatory part of everyone's business.

An email campaign includes planned material that is sent out by email to achieve a particular organizational goal. It's essential that users of an email campaign have chosen to receive this content and that each piece is beneficial.

Since most of the content is already accessible, all you have to do now is personalize the template, apply little customization, and you're ready to reach any target consumer .

In this article, we will look through examples of some of the best email templates you can find online, as well as where to look for them.

5 Examples of Good Email Templates

Sales Pitch Email Example #1

Kent Holland, Vice President of Sales at Copper, shared his experience with email sales campaigns and suggested being as specific as you can. You can use an email signature generator that should encourage your contact list to respond to your email. If you’re writing to a potential client after the event where you’ve made your introduction, one of the ways to continue the communication is:

Subject line: It was nice meeting you, {First Name}!

Hi {{First Name}},

I’m glad we met at {{where you met}} as I think {{your company}} can help you in your efforts to {{prospect’s goal}}.

Our software will save your reps over 3 hours per week in data entry.

Do you have 10 minutes this week to talk about what these benefits would mean for your company?

Sales Pitch Email Example #2

A customized message that shows that you care about the welfare of the receiver can reach great lengths. Lemlist has a great example of that type of email:

Subject line: Ideas & Feedback for {{companyName}}

Hello, {{firstName}},

Just saw one of {{companyName}}’s post on my LinkedIn thread and after digging a bit more into what you guys do, I came up with a few ideas. 😇

Since I find what you’re doing very innovative, I also did a brainstorming session with my team, and we came up with a few things that could help you boost your growth.

Below is the picture of some ideas we had:

{A few short notices}

I also took some more notes about executing those ideas, so if you’re free sometime next week, I’d love to have a chat with you!

Have a lovely day!

{{signature}}

Sales Pitch Email Example #3

Sales follow-ups have to be approached carefully. If you are confused about how to word a good sales follow-up email - say for instance after a demo - this email template by Acquire is just perfect:

Subject line: Discussing Next Steps for {{company name}}

Hi {{Customer name}},

Thanks again for taking the time to have a demo with Acme – it was really interesting to hear about your plans to expand overseas and I’m confident our {service} can help.

I wanted to talk about the next steps. If you liked our solutions, I’d be happy to {give another demo to your boss, as we discussed, and talk about pricing}.

Are you free for a short call with me to discuss details either tomorrow or the day after?

Best,

{{signature}}

Sales Pitch Email Example #4

In the era of Covid-19, a great deal of communication was made online. If you’re offering an online course, training, or webinar, try out this template from Lemlist:

Subject line: Little surprise for you {{firstName}}

Hi {{firstName}},

I feel like you're having last-minute hesitations about buying {{trainingName}}.

As promised, I got a little surprise for you {{firstName}}. I've decided to give you one module from the training for free so that you can see it's the real thing.

Here's a quick overview of what members get + your free module.

{{module1}} Yours for free!

{{module2}}

{{module3}}

{{module4}}

{{module5}}

Click here to claim it.

See you on the other side,

{{signature}}

Sales Pitch Email Example #5

If you’re thinking of writing to someone whose details you got through the third party, look into this referral template, suggested by GMass:

Subject line: [Name of mutual contact] mentioned that we should connect

Hi [prospect’s first name],

I’m a [sender’s job designation] at [sender’s company name], and we help businesses with [service 1], [service 2], and [service 3].

After talking to [name of mutual connection] recently, it seemed like you’re the go-to person at [prospect’s company name] to reach regarding [company function].

Would you like to get on a call with me to discuss how we could help you with

[Problem A]

[Problem B]

[Problem C]

If you’re not the right person to approach, would you please refer me to the person responsible for [company function]? I would greatly appreciate it.

Thanks for your time!

Best,

[Sender’s name, designation, company name, contact details, social media buttons]

Sales Pitch Email Example #6

Adding value to someone’s business is always an attention-grabber. It helps to create credibility and Add your digital email signature or recommendations helps to increase your CTR and remember you. Here is an another example from GMass blog that aims to trigger the “Yes, I want my business to grow” part of the potential client’s brain:

Subject line: Great Facebook page but . . .

Hi [prospect’s first name],

I was going through [prospect’s company name]’s Facebook profile. It’s an impressive page, and I bet that the [service A] and [service B] services you provide bring value to your clients!

However, I noticed that [missing aspect A], [missing aspect B], and [missing aspect C] were missing. Unfortunately, this could negatively affect your [prospect’s goal 1] and [prospect’s goal 2].

But don’t worry. It’s easy to fix.

All you need to do is implement these recommendations:

[Recommendation 1]

[Recommendation 2]

[Recommendation 3]

If you’d like a little more help improving [prospect’s company name]’s offerings, don’t hesitate to reach out. I’d love to be of assistance.

Best,

[Sender’s name, designation, company name, contact details, social media buttons]

Sales Pitch Email Example #Bonus

Another unique way to up your email response rate is to add a super personalized custom video . Check out this simple yet effective template suggested by Biteable.

Subject line: Helping [Company name] – a video

Hey [Prospect’s first name],

Check out this video I filmed for you and the team at [Company name].

Looking forward to your response.

{{signature}}

Pro tip: If you’re not good at editing videos or you just want to speed things up there are a few online video editors that can help.

Top 3 Free Email Template Sources

You can make visually stunning emails by using a template instead of coding it yourself. To make a template that fits your needs, simply change the information and branding components. Furthermore, you can be assured that these tools will appropriately display the email on every screen size and email client with a functional email design. Email templates give your emails a sophisticated look without the cost of hiring a designer or programmer.

Here is our roundup of the best online responsive email template sites:

Stripo (550+ Free HTML Email Templates)

If you want to look at a bunch of various design choices but don't want to spend much time customizing them, Stripo is the way to go. You'll find multiple email models for whatever kind of message you choose to compose.

It is a great place to search for email templates if you're looking for a wide range of different concepts. They also offer a variety of industry-specific email templates. All you have to do is use a pre-designed layout for your business, and you won't have to do any modifying.

BEE (690+ Free & Professional Email Templates)

BEE is a terrific tool for discovering unique and colorful email templates for corporate and personal needs. They also organize their email templates by profession and category of email, making it easy to find the material you can use straight away. And, with their range of models, you won't need to look for anything else. The most peculiar thing is that BEE isn't a widely used email marketing tool - it's a pot of gold, and you should take advantage of it.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor is yet another excellent resource for free email templates that runs perfectly on many devices (note: 63% of all mail is opened on mobile devices). You can find a layout for anything from promotions to notices to welcome messages. It gives you versatility when planning your email campaigns because you can choose from various pre-designed templates and customize them. It saves time while also assisting you in the development of stimulating emails.

The Follow-Up

You've presented the ideal pitch and are hoping for a positive answer, but you'll need to do some follow-up work to achieve your objective. It's fantastic if you get a response to your email straight away. However, you're more likely to wait in anticipation for an answer. Even if the receiver is enthusiastic about your pitch, the person on the other end can be too preoccupied to react immediately. Sending an email personalization will significantly increase the chances of receiving a reply. Keep in mind that you should be just as careful about your follow-up email as you were with your pitch. A careless email sent at the wrong time could have the unfortunate consequence, causing the recipient to disregard you.

A few things you could try out in your follow-up email are adding more value, including an infographic, using strategic power words using a recent article as an example, or making it a one-liner. No matter what strategy you choose, make sure you spend some time implementing it as an equally important part of your campaign.

Here is an example of a good follow-up template from GMass:

Subject line: Following up on our call

Hi [prospect’s first name],

This email is a quick follow-up to our call from yesterday.

We talked about how [sender’s product or service name] can help [prospect’s company name] with:

[Pain point A]

[Pain point B]

[Pain point C]

I want to check in to see if you have any questions or would like more clarity on any of our offerings.

If you found [sender’s product or service name] helpful, shall we take things to the next step?

We could set up a meeting that fits your schedule: [calendar URL].

To see how we fare compared to our competitors, you may want to check out this article: [post URL].

I look forward to our association.

Best,

[Sender’s name, designation, company name, contact details, social media buttons]

Final Thoughts

Unlike an elevator pitch that needs to be spilled out quickly, an email pitch can be written in countless ways, with each specialist having their favorite approach. The foundations to writing a good pitch, however, stay the same.

Consider the suggestions and illustrations in this article and apply them to your project. With a bit of patience and practice, you'll figure out what works and what doesn't because mastering the craft of the email pitch is a never-ending process. If you might have noticed, it takes a significant amount of time. However, if you have in mind target group and how you'd like to be approached if you were in their place, you'll be safe.