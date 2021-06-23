Why Sharon Stone's Thoughts on Meryl Streep Are Raising Eyebrows Across the Internet

If there is one person who has proven that women can rule Hollywood, then it is the magnificent Meryl Streep, who celebrated her 72nd Birthday today with fans and websites applauding the star's illustrious and far from over career. With 93 acting credits to her name, along with more Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations than any other actor in history, it is the perfect time to remember just why Streep is so loved by Hollywood and millions of cinemagoers.