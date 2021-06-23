Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solvang, CA

Santa Ynez Valley celebrates Juneteenth at Solvang Park with singing, dancing

By Lisa André landre@syvnews.com
Santa Maria Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal families gathered on the lawn at Solvang Park Saturday to celebrate the second Juneteenth community event, held in person this year with music, dancing and food. The importance of the day was made official when President Joe Biden signed legislation into law last week establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. The federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in 1865.

santamariatimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solvang, CA
Society
City
Solvang, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA
Government
City
Santa Ynez, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Dance#Slavery#African Americans#Santa Ynez Valley People#Afro Brazilian#Africans#Air Force#American#Treasure Box Inc#The Hog Catering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Brazil
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida braces as Elsa gets closer to coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, hours before it was expected to make landfall on Florida's north Gulf coast, forecasters said. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa could dump as much as 9 inches of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
Key West, FLPosted by
NBC News

9 missing in waters south of Key West, Coast Guard says

Nine people are missing in the waters off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida, officials said. At least 15 people were rescued on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet. A marine vessel initially pulled two people from the waters about 23 miles southeast of...
Montana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in a western Montana town. A helicopter was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando in pursuit of the bear, which will be killed if found, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon said. Large traps made out of culverts were set around the area in hopes of capturing the bruin.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract given to Microsoft over Amazon

Washington CNN — The Department of Defense is canceling a controversial $10 billion cloud computing contract that had been awarded to Microsoft (MSFT) over Amazon (AMZN) under the Trump administration. The department announced Tuesday that it is canceling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract that was previously awarded to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy