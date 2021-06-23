Column: Gender gap in the lab is affecting women’s health

The past few years have seen increasing awareness of how inequality is in the very structure of our society. Despite decades of campaigning and some welcome steps in the right direction, there is still a long way to go. One measure that has come to prominence is the gender pay gap, which has managed to persist despite many laws intended to address the issue. While society clearly must move on this, what can women, or anyone who feels they deserve more, do while they wait for the world to catch up?